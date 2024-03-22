IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,940. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

