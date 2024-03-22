IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,661,576. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

