IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Rentals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $714.66. 181,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

