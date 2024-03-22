IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

EXR stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,076. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.