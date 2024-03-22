IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. 275,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

