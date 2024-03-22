IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.82. 334,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,663 shares of company stock worth $9,205,804.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

