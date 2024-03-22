IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,326 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $355.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.27 and its 200-day moving average is $304.76.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

