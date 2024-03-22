IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,891 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 1,746,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.