IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,217 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

