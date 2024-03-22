IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 684 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded down $10.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $640.68. 237,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,143. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.04.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

