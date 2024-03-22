IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.83. The company had a trading volume of 227,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,867. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.29 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

