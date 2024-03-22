IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

EA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.25. The stock had a trading volume of 287,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

