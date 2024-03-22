IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,048,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $7,195,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $36,496,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $291.92. 802,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $297.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.88. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

