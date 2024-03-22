Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $37,806.30 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,165.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Cary Baker sold 4,829 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $488,549.93.

On Monday, February 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $150,854.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cary Baker sold 278 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $22,570.82.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28.

NASDAQ PI opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

