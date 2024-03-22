Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -914.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

