Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. 34,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.