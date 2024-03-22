Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PNOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 28,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.