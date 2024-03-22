Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,935 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 32.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $141,000.

BATS UAUG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. 38,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

