Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £142.63 ($181.58).
Britvic Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 816 ($10.39) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 853.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Britvic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.