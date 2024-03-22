Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £142.63 ($181.58).

Britvic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 816 ($10.39) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 801.50 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 853.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

