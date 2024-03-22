Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Buys 2,277 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BRT opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

