Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Buys 2,277 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BRT opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

