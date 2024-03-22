Insider Buying: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Buys C$31,250.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Shares of FF opened at C$0.13 on Friday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

