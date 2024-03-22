Insider Buying: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) CFO Acquires 11,363 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels acquired 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,657.99. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 817,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,136.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MarketWise Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 25,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,980. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $593.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.