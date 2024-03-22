Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,801.50 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,801.50.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Mark Thompson bought 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,759.50.
  • On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Thompson acquired 330 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.71 per share, with a total value of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$72.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.30. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$64.89 and a 12-month high of C$103.91. The firm has a market cap of C$35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3659447 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.33.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

