Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £3,158.75 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($4,021.32).

PAG opened at GBX 671 ($8.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 439.18 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.22). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 669.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

