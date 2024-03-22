Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Buys £76,560 in Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.49) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($97,466.58).

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

SHEL opened at GBX 2,621.50 ($33.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,475.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,551.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.31, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,801 ($35.66).

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 4,821.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.19) to GBX 2,950 ($37.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,011 ($38.33).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

