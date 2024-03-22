Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,142.56 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stanley Blend acquired 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $16,142.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,624,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,407,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stanley Blend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Stanley Blend acquired 245 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $347.90.

System1 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $1.41 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of System1

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in System1 in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in System1 by 6,390.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in System1 by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in System1 during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

