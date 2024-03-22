Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,142.56 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stanley Blend acquired 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $16,142.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,624,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,407,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stanley Blend also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Stanley Blend acquired 245 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $347.90.
System1 Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $1.41 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About System1
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.
