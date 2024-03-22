Insider Buying: The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO Purchases $68,000.00 in Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 50,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,338,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,940,721.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 25,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 13,751 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,263.61.

Marygold Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Marygold Companies Company Profile

Marygold Companies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter.

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

