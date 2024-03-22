Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $114,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,495,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,625,048.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

