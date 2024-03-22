Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $114,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,495,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,625,048.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.
Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
