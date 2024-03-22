Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) CEO Sells 428,574 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alight Price Performance

ALIT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth $7,677,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Alight by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,505,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

