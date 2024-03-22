Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) General Counsel Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 386,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,728.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,611 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 1,306,900 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 70,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $21,795,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

