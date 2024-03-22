Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Sells $2,563,000.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.62 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Camping World by 932.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

