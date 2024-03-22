Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $207,633.44 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

