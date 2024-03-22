Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $11,315.20 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $11,315.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.6 %

BASE opened at $27.40 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

