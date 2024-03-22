Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $23,184.30 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $23,184.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

