Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 3,799 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$38,369.90.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPM traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$9.83. 107,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,381. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

