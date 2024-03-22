Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total transaction of C$115,250.00.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total value of C$46,020.00.

On Friday, March 1st, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.50, for a total value of C$449,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total value of C$157,080.00.

On Friday, February 16th, D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total value of C$22,575.00.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock traded down C$1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$225.61. 5,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,978. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$181.42 and a 1-year high of C$231.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$223.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$212.53.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.9727662 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FSV. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.