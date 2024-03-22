Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman Sells 1,273 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $15,263.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 441,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,709.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

