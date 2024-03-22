Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman Sells 1,273 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $15,263.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 441,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,709.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
