Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 8,559 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.72. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

