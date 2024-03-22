Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $550,574.10 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.12 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Medical
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.