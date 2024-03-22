Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $550,574.10 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.12 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

