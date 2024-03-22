Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GMS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.61. 271,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

