Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells 50,361 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64.

On Monday, January 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $69,454.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $194,173.92.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

About Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

