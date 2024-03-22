Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells 22,729 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE HOMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. 221,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,252. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

