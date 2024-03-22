Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $11,879.82 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $11,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,158.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $11,204.64.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $10,105.38.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $10,574.85.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

