Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Sells 3,077 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.4 %

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 345,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,213. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.