Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,014,322.76.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$152.83. 531,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.57. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$110.52 and a 1 year high of C$153.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.4120941 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

