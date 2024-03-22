Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CAO Sells $56,973.87 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

