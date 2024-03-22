Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells $79,344.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

