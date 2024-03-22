Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells $1,508,912.60 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

