Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$407,120.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$407,120.00.

PEY stock opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.30. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.11.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

