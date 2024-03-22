Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells $54,391.75 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 155,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $54,391.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,389,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Jennifer Hyman sold 73,379 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $35,955.71.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $66,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $33,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

